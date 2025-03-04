SEC commissioner finds a way out of expanding to more conference games in season
By Tyler Reed
Fans can hate the thought of the SEC being the so-called king of college football; however, the conference has proven time and time again that they are the ruler of the jungle.
Over the last ten seasons, the SEC has claimed the national championship six times. So, this season, when things were grim for the conference, the rest of the college football world banded together like The Avengers to dunk on the conference.
The expansion of the College Football Playoff meant more SEC teams were going to have an opportunity at becoming a champion. However, the conference fell flat on its face, as only three teams made the playoff, with Texas being the only one to make a semi-final.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey recently visited The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss the future of the conference, specifically how the conference will approach the scheduling of games.
When the conversation transitioned to the conference moving to 9 conference games a year, Sankey said a lot but really said very little.
Sankey appeared to be all for the conference moving to nine conference games in the future. However, his conversations with the College Football Playoff Committee have him hesitant on making the move.
The committee continues to be focused on losses when selecting teams for the playoff, which means an extra conference game could potentially stop more SEC teams from making the playoff.
Sankey, the businessman, is making a lot of sense with this take. However, Sankey, the SEC commissioner, is missing the point entirely. Great teams will find their way to the playoffs, no matter the schedule.
