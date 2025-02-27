Police's use of pepper spray in Michigan vs. Ohio State scuffle justified, review says
Two Ohio agencies concluded that police officers were justified in their use of pepper spray during the scuffle between Ohio State and Michigan players after their November game, according to Matt Baker of The Athletic.
The scuffle broke out after Michigan's 13-10 win over the Buckeyes, when Wolverine players attempted to plant a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium. In the ensuing chaos, players were pinned to the ground and others were pepper sprayed by police.
The Ohio State University Police Division detective Douglas Cunningham explained his decision to use a "short burst" of pepper spray.
“Several people were on the ground, police officers were being pushed and shoved by large, highly trained and skilled division one football athletes in full football game attire,” Cunningham wrote in his department’s report. “The players had the advantage in both size, strength, conditioning, protective gear and they outnumbered the police presence trying to suppress the growing threat.”
He added that he thought using the spray would “assist in gaining compliance from the aggression/resistance of the surging crowd.” Three department officials, including the chief of police, agreed it was reasonable.
The actions of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department were likewise mostly deemed to be reasonable in their review. This included the threat of taser use by Lt. Sean Pak.
Pak's body cam showed a 300-plus pound lineman trying to charge past him, before Pak drew his taser and put it against the player's back, threatening to use it. The player then left the scene.
Deputy Thomas Bellamy's use of force was also deemed justified, after he struck a player, although Bellamy was cited for not initially reporting his use of pepper spray and for not turning his body cam on.
“Due to the officer’s back and weapon being exposed and uncertain of the player’s intentions amidst the chaos … I used a single handstrike with a closed fist to the neck area (due to the player wearing a helmet and pads) in an effort to force him off the pile,” Bellamy said in his statement.
Bellamy claimed his discharge of pepper spray was accidental; he had it drawn and was threatening to use it, but was bumped by another officer, causing a small burst to discharge.
Both schools were fined $100,000 for the scuffle, and one fan was arrested for rushing the field trying to stop Michigan from planting the flag.
