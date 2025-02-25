Sean McDermott 'not in love' with Tush Push techniques
By Joe Lago
The Green Bay Packers aren't the only ones who aren't big fans of the Tush Push, the Philadelphia Eagles' signature short-yardage run play that resembles a rugby scrum and capitalizes on their mighty offensive line and quarterback Jalen Hurts' legendary squat strength.
A report on Monday revealed the Packers are leading the push to ban the Tush Push. They have a proponent in Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, at least in how the controversial play is allowed to be run.
McDermott expressed his concerns Monday during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“To me, there’s always been an injury risk with that play," McDermott told reporters. "And I’ve expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so when it really started to come into play the way it’s being used, especially a year ago."
McDermott believes the league prioritizes the "health and safety of our players" but falls short of its standards with this one particular play, which requires both teams' lines to dive straight ahead in a battle of leverage.
"The techniques that are used with that play, to me, have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players," McDermott said. "... You have to go back, though, in fairness, to the injury data on the play. But I just think the optics of it, I’m not in love with.”
The irony is that McDermott's Bills have also taken advantage of the Tush Push over the years.
According to ESPN Research, the Eagles and Bills have run the play a combined 163 times over the last three seasons, scoring a touchdown or gaining a first down on 87% of their attempts. The Tush Push success rate for the rest of the NFL is 71%.
McDermott can try to enact change as a member of the league's Competition Committee. However, it would be fair for someone on the committee to ask if his reservations arose before Buffalo went 0-for-4 on Tush Pushes in its 32-29 AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
