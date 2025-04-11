Scout's wild take on Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart proves chaos abound in 2025 NFL Draft QB class
As the NFL Draft draws inexorably closer, and teams enter the home stretch of trying to decide what to do with their draft picks, we often get some truly wild takes on the incoming class of players.
Some of it is gamesmanship; trying to put misinformation out about a player in the hopes he'll rise or fall in the draft, or convice another team to make a move to ensure they get their guy, or trade back thinking there's no way he'll be there.
Some of it is genuine insight, giving us a real peek behind the curtain. And some of it makes you question if anyone actually knows anything about what's going to happen.
An AFC scout's comments to Zac Jackson of The Athletic on Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders fall into that third category. Per Jackson:
"One high-ranking AFC scout said there’s “real chatter” that Dart could go ahead of Sanders, but executives used the terms “unpredictable” and “all over the place” in describing the quarterback forecast for April 24-25. Milroe got invited to attend the draft, which was surprising because multiple scouts view him as more of a late second- or even third-round pick."
If you watched Sanders and Dart for any length of time last season, the idea that the Ole Miss product could go ahead of the Colorado passer is a truly baffling statement. Sure, Dart looks the part and has the physical tools in terms of arm strength and athleticism, but his time at Ole Miss was defined by some truly ghastly throws, and a seeming need to just... throw a pick sometimes.
He played in a system that doesn't really translate to the pros, and was infamously slow at reading defenses. Putting him above Sanders and his supreme accuracy and touch is a genuinely baffling sentiment, and drives home the idea that this draft class is the toughest to get a read on in recent memory.
This isn't like the Kenny Pickett 2022 class where everyone kind of stunk; there's value here. But what kind of value is it? Outside of Cam Ward, who everyone seems to agree is legit, there's no surefire, can't miss quarterback in this class. Sanders has concerns about his arm strength and about holding onto the ball for too long. Jalen Milroe has all the physical skills to be a true dual threat quarterback like Jalen Hurts, but no one seems to think he's going to be more than a second-round pick.
The only thing we know for sure right now is that no one knows anything for sure. There's no consensus opinion on any quarterback in this class, save Ward, which means we could see a truly chaotic first round on April 24. We could see three quarterbacks come off the board early, given the plethora of needy teams on the board. We could see Ward go, and no one else come off until the 20s, or later.
It's a year of chaos, which means strap in, because the next two weeks are going to get absolutely WILD.
