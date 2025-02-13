Scott Hanson might leave 'NFL RedZone' for new opportunity at NBC
By Joe Lago
Forget Sam Darnold or Tee Higgins. The most important free agent of the NFL offseason might be Scott Hanson, and the fan favorite could be on the move.
The much-beloved "NFL RedZone" host had his NFL Network contract expire after the season, and negotiations on a new deal have stalled, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The stalemate has opened the door for Hanson to seek other opportunities.
RELATED: Super Bowl viewership record set by Eagles' rout of Chiefs
One of them is a "wide-ranging job" at NBC.
McCarthy also reported Thursday that Hanson is in talks with the network in a role that could include the 2026 Winter Olympics, 2028 Summer Olympics and maybe "Sunday Night Football," which might need a new host if Maria Taylor leads NBC's NBA coverage that starts next season.
NBC executives already know how Hanson's personable style can enhance a broadcast. The 53-year-old was part of the entertaining crew for NBC's "Gold Zone" channel, an immediate smash hit of the 2024 Paris Olympics that provided whip-around coverage of the Games' buzziest and gold-winning moments.
“Scott brought his inimitable enthusiasm and energy to 'Gold Zone,'" NBC president of Olympic production Molly Solomon told Front Office Sports last September. "NFL fans loved watching him transfer his ‘all-in’ mentality from football Sundays to the Paris Olympics."
If Hanson leaves NFL Media, the most likely "NFL RedZone" replacement is Andrew Siciliano, who hosted the DirectTV version of the channel from 2005 to 2023.
Hanson and Siciliano reunited last summer as hosts for NBC's "Gold Zone," leading to their first-ever on-camera appearance together.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Bill Nye’s got the Guardians in 2025
NFL: Mock Draft 9.0: Is Travis Hunter going first?
NFL: A.J. Brown says Super Bowl satisfaction was ‘short lived’
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Luka debut delivers big numbers for ESPN