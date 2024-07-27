The Big Winner of Olympics' First Full Day of Competition
By Joe Lago
The United States men's soccer team bounced back with a big 4-1 victory over New Zealand. Team USA won its first gold medal in the men's 4x100 freestyle relay with a dominant team swim anchored by Caeleb Dressel. And Korea's Oh Sang-uk defeated Tunisia's Fares Ferjani in the gold medal match of men's individual sabre fencing.
What do all three have in common? And why is a random fencing result being included with American achievements?
Because if you tuned in to the Paris Olympics on Saturday for the first full day of competition, that was the wonderful viewing experience of Peacock's "Gold Zone," which presented viewers every must-see moment during its 10-hour broadcast window. They were delivered immediately with the requisite build-up and drama. And frankly, it was the only possible way to keep tabs on the 13 gold medals awarded Saturday, seven of them shown live on "Gold Zone."
The channel — an unabashed duplicate of the NFL's popular "RedZone" channel that airs every single touchdown on a Sunday afternoon — can only be found on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and the show itself is worth the subscription if you're looking to immerse yourself in Olympic action during the Paris Games' remaining 15 days.
And "RedZone" fans not only will be familiar with the format. They'll also recognize two of the hosts who are tasked with providing commentary during the seamless transitions from venue to venue.
NBC wisely brought aboard "RedZone" hosts Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano to share "Gold Zone" duties along with Jac Collinsworth and Matt Iseman. Arguably the day's best moment (at least for "RedZone" fans) occurred when the much-beloved Hanson and Siciliano both appeared on camera together.
The whiparound show begins every day at 7 a.m. ET just when Olympic action is heating up, and it continues until 5 p.m. ET when the Games are closing for the night.
"Gold Zone" got shoutouts throughout the day on Saturday from appreciative viewers who posted rave reviews on X. In giving his early Olympics notes, Bill Simmons listed this at No. 1: "The Gold Zone is great."
The Dream Team, Simone Biles and Noah Lyles have yet to compete. But after Saturday, it's clear the big winner so far is the "Gold Zone," the indispensable Olympic channel that doesn't miss a beat.