Savannah Bananas haters look away; team takes show to massive NFL stadium crowd
By Tyler Reed
If you're hip enough to keep up with everything that happens on social media (or, if you're a loser like myself, that doom scrolls constantly), then you would have seen this bizarre hate the Savannah Bananas have recently received.
Yes, the fun baseball team that travels the country entertaining fans in a fashion like the iconic Harlem Globetrotters.
However, it appears that the haters must be a small group because this past Saturday night, the Bananas took the game to the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium, and the fans flocked to watch the beloved squad.
It appears there was not one single empty seat inside the 65,000 seat stadium. The Bananas continue to prove that the fans enjoy the entertainment they are delivering.
Even if the field looked like some bizarre creation made by someone on MLB the Show, fans were there to have a good time, which is exactly what the Bananas attempt to do each time they they the field.
Every stop the Bananas have made on their 2025 tour has been sold out, but the show in Tampa Bay was an impressive testament to what they have built.
The team will make five more stops this month, including spots in Nashville, Kansas City, Albuquerque, Reno, and Anaheim.
According to their official website, you will be able to catch the Bananas in multiple locations up until September 26th and 27th, when they will finish up their tour in Houston, Texas. Does anyone have a ticket they could spare?
