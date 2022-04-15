Is It Okay to Annoyed By The Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas are a wild bunch of baseball players who do wacky, crazy stuff every game. Just about every morning you log onto the Internet there's a new clip of someone in a yellow uniform doing something you've probably never seen on a baseball field before. It's like every game is an Air Bud movie where the opposing team learns there's nothing in the rule book that says a dog can't play baseball. Except the dog is mostly rotating TikTok fodder.
Take last night when the Bananas used a pitcher on stilts. Pretty crazy, huh? Bet you've never seen that before, huh?
This is not a one time thing. They appear to do this every game. Just this week they had a guy on the opposing team light his bat on fire like he was f--king Beric Dondarrion.
I suppose there is no real harm in this. It's exhibition baseball played by college kids to entertain children. It's kind of a Harlem Globetrotters for baseball. It's all for fun! Baseball is supposed to be fun!
But still. It's OK to be annoyed by all this cutesy B.S., right? Every freaking day it's Burt Reynolds on Celebrity Jeopardy showing up with the big hat. They might be trying too hard. Especially with their in-house counterparts, the Party Animals. Baseball should not be played competively without sleeves. I'm sorry, but it's true.
So just stop sharing the Bananas videos so eagerly. They are not doing these things in real games. You don't tweet whenever a Globetrotter throws a bucket of confetti in the face of a referee. You don't need to share this.