San Francisco 49ers mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 11 by the mock drafting community.
Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: Graham doesn't offer the eye-popping traits that some prospects possess, but he's very safe and fits what the 49ers are looking for.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: The league doesn’t love drafting prospects with measurable limitations early. That would be to the 49ers’ delight, as they could get a starting-caliber 3-technique defensive tackle outside the top 10.
Mike Green, Edge, Marshall
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: Green’s 17 sacks led college football last season. He’s athletic, explosive and has the bend and flexibility to get around the edge. The pass rusher would be a great fit opposite Nick Bosa.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The 49ers still have a talented roster even coming off a down year. ... They need to get back to their roots as a great pass rushing team. Green is raw but should be among the top pass rushers picked this year due to his unbelievable upside.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: The 49ers need an upgrade at right tackle and at one of their guard spots, and Membou backed up his strong film with an elite athletic workout.
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Justin Melo, The Draft Network: The 49ers should consider an eventual successor to Trent Williams. Better to grab your LT a year too early than a year too late. Josh Simmons could even start at right tackle for a year until Williams is ready to call it quits.
Ayrton Ostly, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Ohio State product was on track to be the top offensive tackle in the draft before a mid-season knee injury in 2024. His knee is reportedly healing up well and Simmons could end up as the top tackle in the class in a few years.
