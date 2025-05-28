Russell Westbrook undergoes surgery for multiple ligament tears
Russell Westbrook enjoyed his best NBA season in a long time during the 2024-25 campaign. After bouncing around Los Angeles unsuccessfully for a couple of years, Westbrook seemingly found a home in Denver. The team almost made it to the Western Conference Finals, too, but ultimately fell short.
Westbrook performed well in the playoffs, however, he was not at the peak of his powers. Injuries to his hand have been bothering Russ for a while, and they were a factor in the postseason. The Nuggets recently shed some more light on the situation and how it is currently being addressed.
RELATED: LeBron James will reportedly make $52 million Lakers decision
"Russell Westbrook has undergone surgery on his right hand to repair multiple ligament tears. He is expected to resume full off-season training this summer," the Nuggets said in a social media post.
The former MVP could have been dealing with a worse scenario; a return in the summer will be ideal for him to still prepare for next season. The 36-year-old still has a few good years left in him. Brodie averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game for Denver last year.
Westbrook could choose to explore free agency this offseason, too. He has a player option worth a little over $3 million for next season. However, recovering from surgery would harm his value to potential new teams.
Russ has been clicking with Nikola Jokic and the rest of the team. While there might be wholesale changes coming for Denver with a new GM and new head coach, it's likely best for Westbrook to stay with the team for at least another season after he recovers.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience