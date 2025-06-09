Danica Patrick calls out Olympian Simone Biles in transgender feud with Riley Gaines
By Matt Reed
Former NASCAR and Indy car racer Danica Patrick has always been very outspoken about her beliefs, and she took the opportunity to chime in on a massive social media feud that has been ongoing involving Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines.
Biles and Gaines have been attacking each other online for their views about transgender athletes competing in women's sports, and that prompted Patrick to call out Biles and others that support the cause.
“Defending men in women’s sports is the woke mind virus and/or another issue that requires therapy. Either way, it is so irrational,” Patrick stated in an Instagram post.
The spat between Biles and Gaines started when the Olympian went after Gaines for her comments about a transgender athlete that recently won a Minnesota state softball championship. The two have since gone back and forth attacking each other in a very public dispute.
