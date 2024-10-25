Dave Roberts squashes Shohei Ohtani rumors
By Max Weisman
Shohei Ohtani is the best baseball player in the world, but part of his game that has been on the sidelines this whole season will remain there in the World Series. Ohtani hasn't pitched all season due to elbow surgery he underwent last September, and while last month Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there was a possibility he pitches in the World Series, Roberts confirmed Thursday that Ohtani wouldn't pitch in the Fall Classic.
Instead of Ohtani, Jack Flaherty will get Game 1 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch Game 2 for Los Angeles. No starters have been confirmed further than that.
"There is no possibility," Roberts told reporters. "Thank you for asking."
Despite not being able to pitch, Ohtani was crucial in getting the Dodgers to this point. He had one of the best regular seasons of all time, becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season. Ohtani will likely be named National League MVP, his third MVP award.
In his first-ever postseason, Ohtani has been as advertised, hitting .286 with three home runs and 10 RBI. He has had a bit of a strikeout problem, though, getting punched out 17 times in 53 plate appearances.
The World Series begins Friday, and it's one of the most anticipated World Series of all time. The New York Yankees will make their return to the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009, and both likely MVPs will be playing in the World Series. If Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is named American League MVP and Ohtani wins the NL award, it will the first time the league's MVPs face off in the World Series since 2012.
The Yankees and Dodgers are meeting in the World Series for the 12th time, with the Yankees holding an 8-3 edge over the Dodgers. Their last meeting was in 1981, a Dodger victory in six games.
Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to begin at 8:08 eastern time from Dodger Stadium. Gerrit Cole will get the start for New York and Jack Flaherty for Los Angeles.
