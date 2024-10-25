Referee offers explanation on no-call in Vikings-Rams
By Max Weisman
The Minnesota Vikings have now dropped their second straight game after starting the season 5-0, but it didn't come without controversey. With under two minutes to play down 28-20 Thursday night, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked in the end zone for a safety. However, in real time and in replays, fans could clearly see Rams linebacker Byron Young drag Darnold down by the facemask.
The referees, though, didn't throw a flag and the Rams got their two points, ultimately winning by a score of 30-20. Following the game, referee Tra Blake gave an explanation as to why a facemask penalty wasn't called.
"Well, on that play, the quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me so I did not have a good look at it," Blake said. "I did not have a look, and I did not see the facemask being pulled, obviously. The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a look at it. He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing, we did not see it so we couldn't call it. We couldn't see it."
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers obliterates officials after flag-heavy MNF loss
Here's a replay of the play with Blake staring right at Darnold.
If called, the Vikings would still have had to go 80 yards to score a touchdown and then convert the two-point conversion to tie the game, but the no-call on the safety wiped any possible comeback away.
Prior to the game, the Rams got a huge offensive boost with the return of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp from injuries. In their first game back, Nacua hauled in seven passes for 106 yards while Kupp had 51 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The Rams had reportedly been gauging trade interest in Kupp, but following the game Rams head coach Sean McVay said he hopes a deal isn't made.
"I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way," he said.
The Rams are now one game out of first place in the NFC West and will play the first place team, the Seattle Seahawks, next Sunday.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL/NBA: Cooper Kupp’s HS hoops flex confirmed by Zach LaVine.
MLB: Series ticket prices are out of this world
CFB: If Navy beats Notre Dame this weekend…