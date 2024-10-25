Could the Mavericks revive Klay Thompson's career?
By Max Weisman
Klay Thompson heard it all during the offseason. His career and game are on the decline, he can't be an effective starter in the NBA anymore, he's past his prime. Thompson, who had been benched multiple times last season with the Golden State Warriors, signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks after being traded there and in his Mavericks debut, seemed to turn back the clock.
Thompson scored 22 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 6-for-10 from three, setting a Mavericks record for most threes in a team debut in their 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
A season ago, Thompson started in 63 of the 77 games he played for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 17.9 points per game and shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. That was the worst three-point shooting percentage in Thompson's career in a season in which he played more than half the games.
RELATED: Was Steph Curry's 'healthy egos' comment directed at Klay Thompson?
With Thompson gone, the Warriors are without both of the Splash Brothers for the first time since the 2010-11 season. Guard Steph Curry made a comment about the new-look Warriors that some have perceived to be a shot at Thompson.
"You have to have commitment. No agendas. No egos — well, healthy egos," Curry said. "When you're out there like you know you're supposed to be out there, but if it's not your night, you can't bring the team down with your energy. I haven't seen any red flags with that."
People think this is a dig at Thompson because last season he struggled with his reduced role on the Warriors, telling Steve Kerr he "need[s] to have [his] energy right every game."
If indeed Curry was taking a shot at his former teammate, Thompson shut him up Thursday night, proving he still has what it takes to be an effective starter in the NBA. Dallas is coming off an NBA Finals loss and added Thompson to bolster their lineup, hoping to make it back to the NBA's biggest stage. If Thompson can play like he did Thursday, they'll have a good chance to do that.
