Roman Dolidze targets former champs Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya after UFC Vegas 104 win
By Simon Head
Roman Dolidze avenged his prior defeat to Marvin Vettori with a hard-earned victory over his Italian rival at UFC Vegas 104, then immediately set his sights on a pair of former UFC world champions.
Dolidze, who entered the weekend listed 12th in the UFC’s official middleweight rankings, defeated eighth-ranked Vettori by unanimous decision after five hard rounds at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Then, as he visited with UFC Hall of Famer and fight analyst Michael Bisping after his win,
“First of all, I want to say big thanks to Marvin that he agreed to fight me. I'm very thankful," he said.
"Second of all, it was a big and important test for me, five rounds, hard, because I'm [at a] high level.
"I'm in with killers, monsters, I need to be ready for anything that can happen. And this fight was very important to me, first of all, mentally, so I can go five rounds, hard."
"First fight I was going hard just because of my aggression, but now I was ready," he said.
"I was controlling my aggression, and that's a very important key with me. I can't go hard and die in (the) first round, but I can go hard (for) five rounds, and still keep going."
And, as he looked ahead at what might be next for him in the Octagon, Dolidze said that he said that he wants to take on top-five opposition next, and dropped two of the biggest names in the division – former champions Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya – as potential opponents.
"You know, I deserve a top-five fight, 100 percent, and there are two realistic fights for me," he stated.
"It's Whitaker, or Adesanya. Let's go! Just give me a day, that's all I need. Nothing more.
"And you know, I can fight in five days. Just give me a little bit of time to make weight. That's all."
