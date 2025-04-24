Rockets owner spoke to Donald Trump and Italian PM about ‘dumba** Luka Doncic trade’
The Dallas Mavericks trading away Luka Doncic has already shaken up the NBA world, but the fallout isn't limited to the league's fans. It seems that the President of the United States is also aware of it, and Nico Harrison's move is being discussed with foreign Heads of State.
Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has been nominated to serve as the United States Ambassador to Italy and San Marino by President Donald Trump. And it was during a meeting between the two that also included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the matter of the Doncic trade came up.
RELATED: Nico Harrison Faces Fallout Over Luka Doncic Trade, Says “Judge Me on the Totality”
"I was in the White House, in the Oval Office, with the Prime Minister of Italy and the President last Thursday, and we talked about the Houston Cougars," the Rockets owner said at the Fertitta Center, on an occasion celebrating the University of Houston's men's basketball team's NCAA achievements.
After the crowd cheered this statement, Fertitta hilariously added, "And then we talked about that dumba** Luka Doncic trade that Dallas did."
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed the Luka trade made his wife cry. Now it seems the President of the United States has been laughing about the Mavericks sending their Slovenian superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers.
While this may seem hilarious, Mavs owner Patrick Dumont won't be laughing when he sees this. For the owner of another Texas franchise to crack a joke like this at his team's expense will not go unnoticed. Already under fire, GM Nico Harrison's job continues to look less stable with each passing day.
