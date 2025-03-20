The Big Lead

Rising Georgia football star arrested on driving related charges

The Georgia football program continues to be plagued by driving-related arrests.

By Josh Sanchez

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Nitro Tuggle runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Nitro Tuggle runs after a catch against the Tennessee Volunteers. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Georgia football program really needs to tighten up. This week, the Bulldogs were in the headlines once again for another driving-related arrest involving a member of the football team.

Rising sophomore wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and speeding -- limits, according to Athens-Clarke County Police records.

Tuggle was released on just $20 cash bond.

Tuggle becomes the 25th Georgia football player to be involved in a driving-related incident since January 2023, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The string of driving-related incidents has been highlighted since offensive lineman Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were involved in a fatal crash in January 2023.

Last season, Tuggle saw limited action and recorded three catches for 34 yards.

Tuggle was a four-star recruit out of NorthWood High School in Indiana. He was the No. 3-ranked player in the state and the No. 24-ranked wide receiver in the nation.

NorthWood Panthers NiTareon Tuggle rushes up the field for a touchdown in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game.
NorthWood Panthers NiTareon Tuggle rushes up the field for a touchdown in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship game. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

He'll be looking to get more involved in the Bulldogs offense in 2025.

The Bulldogs open the 2025 college football season at home on Saturday, August 30, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

