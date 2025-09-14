Boxing legend Ricky Hatton found dead at home at age 46
By Josh Sanchez
The boxing world woke up in mourning on Sunday with the shocking news that the legendary Ricky Hatton was found dead in his England. He had recently announced a stunning return to the ring.
Hatton was just 46 years old.
According to TMZ Sports, the Greater Manchester Police confirmed the legendary fighter's death.
The body was discovered following a call from neighbors, but his death is not being treated as suspicious. An official cause of death is not known at this time.
Hatton (45-3) was a fan favorite inside thanks to his performances inside of the ring and his willingness to always slug it out with opponents, even earning the moniker "The Manchester Mexican" by some.
"The Hitman," was a two-division world champion, entered the ring for battles with the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.
Our deepest condolences go out to Hatton's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
