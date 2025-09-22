Rhamondre Stevenson admits harsh truth about his value to Patriots
The New England Patriots' ball security issues reached a breaking point Sunday, turning what could have been a competitive game into a frustrating 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Five turnovers told the story of New England's afternoon, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson responsible for two costly fumbles that swung momentum Pittsburgh's way. Drake Maye threw an interception in the first half and lost a fumble later, while Antonio Gibson added another turnover to the mix.
But it was Stevenson's struggles that really stung for a Patriots team trying to build something under Mike Vrabel.
The running back didn't sugarcoat his situation when reporters asked about his coach's continued confidence in him.
"I mean I appreciate it, but I gotta hold onto the ball to have value," Stevenson explained. "If I can't hold the ball, they don't need me."
That's the kind of honesty you don't hear often, but it reflects the reality facing Stevenson right now. The 27-year-old signed a four-year deal last season, yet his fumbling issues persist. Three lost fumbles in 2024, now two already in 2025.
New England made their intentions clear when they drafted Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38 this past April. The rookie was supposed to complement Stevenson and Gibson, but continued mistakes from the veterans could fast-track Henderson into a bigger role.
Stevenson's first fumble came on New England's opening drive after winning the coin toss. Cole Holcomb stripped the ball at the 39-yard line, Darius Slay recovered at the 48, and Pittsburgh scored eight plays later for a 7-0 lead.
Despite the early mistake, Vrabel stuck with his veteran. Stevenson responded in the second quarter with a fourth-and-1 conversion, hauling in a 10-yard reception from Maye, then breaking off a 23-yard run on third-and-10 to put New England in scoring position before halftime.
But his second fumble proved more damaging. Following Robert Spillane's interception, the Patriots reached Pittsburgh's 2-yard line. Cam Heyward forced the ball loose on Stevenson's carry, with Payton Wilson recovering. New England left the field without points, losing a critical chance to swing momentum.
On the sideline, Stevenson slammed his helmet while OC Josh McDaniels and teammates, including Morgan Moses, offered support. Sometimes the most honest players face the hardest truths about their own value.
