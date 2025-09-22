Deion Sanders’ prized star isn’t shining the same in the NFL
Travis Hunter was supposed to revolutionize how the NFL thinks about two-way players this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with sky-high expectations, banking on the versatility that made him a college football phenomenon under Deion Sanders.
Sanders consistently praised Hunter's ability to excel at both wide receiver and cornerback, believing his former player could thrive professionally. Even with the NFL's more protective and slower-paced nature compared to college, Sanders remained confident in Hunter's transition.
MORE: Baker Mayfield reveals what fueled him in Buccaneers’ wild home opener
But adapting to the league as a two-way player has proven more challenging than anyone anticipated. Through the opening weeks, Hunter has split time between both sides of the ball, logging roughly 61% of offensive snaps and 37% defensively.
However, he's not yet a full-time contributor in either role. His production has remained limited, and against the Houston Texans, Hunter struggled once again.
On offense, he managed just one reception for 21 yards on two targets, earning a 61.1 offensive grade. Defensively, he totaled six tackles but allowed four receptions on four targets for 48 yards, surrendering a 116.7 passer rating.
His coverage grade of 58.5 ranked lowest among Jaguars corners, and he has yet to surpass 100 receiving yards this season.
Hunter clearly possesses the physical tools and football IQ to succeed on both sides of the ball. His work ethic suggests he could eventually redefine NFL roles. Yet finding his place is taking longer than expected.
The hurdles are real: mastering two playbooks, handling the physical toll, and avoiding injury.
While Hunter flashes elite speed and skill, he hasn't produced game-changing impact yet. Sometimes even the most talented players need time to adjust to professional demands.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Dodgers All-Star has hand fracture, putting postseason in jeopardy
NFL: Shaq Barrett goes from sacking QBs to dodging diapers in hilarious dad moment
NBA: Former NBA star Patrick Beverley gives big retirement update
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's goal with 'Inside the NBA' is to keep show close to original format
VIRAL: LeBron James claims he didn’t lie about predicting Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point game