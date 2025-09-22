The Big Lead

Deion Sanders’ prized star isn’t shining the same in the NFL

Deion Sanders’ former Colorado star Travis Hunter is adjusting to the NFL grind. Despite rare two-way skills, his early struggles show the steep learning curve ahead.

By Yagya Bhargava

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images
Travis Hunter was supposed to revolutionize how the NFL thinks about two-way players this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him with sky-high expectations, banking on the versatility that made him a college football phenomenon under Deion Sanders.

Sanders consistently praised Hunter's ability to excel at both wide receiver and cornerback, believing his former player could thrive professionally. Even with the NFL's more protective and slower-paced nature compared to college, Sanders remained confident in Hunter's transition.

But adapting to the league as a two-way player has proven more challenging than anyone anticipated. Through the opening weeks, Hunter has split time between both sides of the ball, logging roughly 61% of offensive snaps and 37% defensively.

However, he's not yet a full-time contributor in either role. His production has remained limited, and against the Houston Texans, Hunter struggled once again.

On offense, he managed just one reception for 21 yards on two targets, earning a 61.1 offensive grade. Defensively, he totaled six tackles but allowed four receptions on four targets for 48 yards, surrendering a 116.7 passer rating.

His coverage grade of 58.5 ranked lowest among Jaguars corners, and he has yet to surpass 100 receiving yards this season.

Hunter clearly possesses the physical tools and football IQ to succeed on both sides of the ball. His work ethic suggests he could eventually redefine NFL roles. Yet finding his place is taking longer than expected.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The hurdles are real: mastering two playbooks, handling the physical toll, and avoiding injury.

While Hunter flashes elite speed and skill, he hasn't produced game-changing impact yet. Sometimes even the most talented players need time to adjust to professional demands.

