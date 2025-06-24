The Big Lead

Elly De La Cruz just misses cycle on anniversary of first time hitting milestone

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz just misses a chance at the cycle on anniversary of his first time hitting the milestone.

By Tyler Reed

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reacts after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In order for the Cincinnati Reds to make major headlines, a few things need to be possible. One, would be the team is doing some historic losing, or two, the team has one of the best players in the game on their roster.

This time, it is option two that is making headlines. Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been an electric factory since being called up back in 2023.

On Monday night, the Reds welcomed the New York Yankees to the town that likes cinnamon in their chili, and De La Cruz put on a clinic at the plate.

The Reds star was a double shy from hitting for the cycle in what would have been the second time in his young career.

However, in what is one of the most beautifully random baseball moments of the season, if De La Cruz would have hit for the cycle Monday night, it would have been on the two year anniversary of when he did it for the first time.

For the first time in a long time, there's something to be excited about if you're a Reds fan (that's me). The franchise is just two games out of a Wild Card spot in June, and for now, those Redlegs are playing inspired baseball.

Here's to hoping that continues after the All-Star break.

