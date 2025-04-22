Longtime ESPN broadcaster dies at 80
Mike Patrick, a longtime ESPN broadcaster who handled play-by-play duties during the network's first season televising NFL games, has died. He was 80.
Patrick was the voice of ESPN's "Sunday Night Football" from 1987 to 2005 and played a major role in the network's broadcasts of college football and basketball.
According to the network, Patrick died of natural causes on Sunday in Fairfax, Virginia.
"One of my favorite announcers," baseball broadcaster Mike Ferrin wrote on Twitter/X. "Always knew it was a big game if Mike Patrick was on the call. A true legend."
"This is heart breaking," veteran ESPN reporter Holly Rowe wrote on Twitter/X. "We spent many wonderful days mostly laughing then sprinkled in calling games. Mike Patrick was always an absolute delight."
"I learned so much from this man," veteran motorsports broadcaster Dr. Jerry Punch wrote on Twitter/X. "Mike Patrick could do it all. His preparation, his delivery, his voice inflections & his amazing dry humor made him the GOAT in my book. I was so honored to work w him, & so blessed to call him a dear friend. RIP Mike, u earned it."
"I was so saddened to just learn of the passing of MIKE PATRICK - loved working with Mike on many fantastic hoop games," longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale wrote on Twitter/X. "I called Mike Mr ACC ! My sympathy goes out to his wife Janet."
More to come on this story.
