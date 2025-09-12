Ravens star Derrick Henry responds to Browns' Grant Delpit comments
The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns a͏r͏e set to clash in an AFC ͏North show͏down on Sunday, and the build͏up alr͏eady has some added spi͏ce. The he͏adline? Ravens ͏running back Derrick ͏Henry ha͏s fired back at Browns safe͏ty Grant D͏elpit, who boldly claimed tackling the 247-pound back is not going be a deal for him.
Delpit, never one to shy away from confidence, brushed off the question during media availability. When asked how tough it is to bring Henry down, he needed just two words.
"“Not hard...We playing football, man. It’s tackle football. Somebody got the ball, you got to bring him down.”"- Delpit said
Henry, who has racked up 11,592 rushing yards in his career, posted 169 yards with two scores in Baltimore’s Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t take long to respond.
"“Yeah, I saw that, His coach had a quote. He had a quote. We’ll see on Sunday.” "- Henry said
The Browns have had mixed success against Henry in recent years. That was before he teamed up with Lamar Jackson, forming arguably the league’s most dangerous rushing duo. Baltimore led the NFL in rushing in 2024, with Jackson’s explosiveness and Henry’s power creating a nightmare for defenses.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called Henry “a rare combination of size, speed, [and] power,” while defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz stressed the need to clog lanes before Henry gets downhill. Still, as Henry reminded, all the talk doesn’t mean much until kickoff. Sunday’s matchup will show whether Delpit’s words were confidence or bulletin board material waiting to backfire.
