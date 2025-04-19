Ranking the top US sports betting states, with surprising omission from top 5

Top 10 U.S. states by total sports betting $$ wagered, Feb. 2025 (of states reporting so far):



1. New York: $1.98 BILLION

2. Illinois: $1.15B

3. NJ: $989M

4. Ohio: $761.6M

5. Pennsylvania: $757M

6. MA: $628M

7. Nevada: $605M

8. Virginia: $557M

9. NC: $543.4M

10. CO: $497M