Amon-Ra St. Brown says the Lions want the Super Bowl champions in Week 1
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles already have a target on their backs as the newly-crowned Super Bowl champions, and another NFC team is calling their shot against this year's winners.
On the St. Brown Podcast, Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took a shot at Philly and suggested that the Lions would've beaten the Eagles had they reached the NFC Championship Game with a healthy defense.
Obviously the Lions were missing a significant number of defensive starters prior to their Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, including pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. However, the Commanders thoroughly handled the Lions at Ford Field and advanced to face the Eagles the following week.
There are several intriguing matchups the NFL could have in play for Week 1 next season when Philly hangs its banner at Lincoln Financial Field, including the Lions, Commanders or even Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
It wouldn't be completely out of the realm of possibilities for the league to go with a powerful matchup like Eagles-Lions to kick off the season, especially if recent history tells us anything. The past two seasons have featured the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Lions and Ravens in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
