Rams' Jared Verse takes shot at Eagles fans ahead of Divisional Round matchup
By Max Weisman
When Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse takes the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for the Divisional Round matchup between the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles he'll probably be greeted with boos the likes of which he has never experienced. It might sound weird that a linebacker would get the ire of Eagles fans but he decided to poke the bear in a Los Angeles Times article.
"I hate Eagles fans," he told the Times' Gary Klein. "They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans... When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."
Uh oh, Jared.
If there's anything Eagles fans love more than their football team, it's booing players who give them any reason to do so. And in a playoff game? Verse should be prepared for some vitriol from the fans at the Linc.
Verse's hatred seems to have begun when the Rams played the Eagles at SoFi Stadium earlier this season. He said he heard many Eagles fans in the stands during that game screaming obscenities at him.
"I didn't even do nothing to 'em," he said. "It was my first time playing [them]. Oh, I hate Eagles fans."
Verse can quiet the Eagles fans in attendance on Sunday by continuing the season he has had. He's the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, recording 36 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. During the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, Verse returned a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown, the first of his career.
He'll be playing in a much more unfriendly environment come Sunday, where Eagles fans will not let him forget about what he said about them. Kickoff is schedule for 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
