NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Divisional Round of 2025 playoffs
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL season is winding down and a berth in Super Bowl LIX is within reach for the eight teams remaining in the postseason. This weekend, the Divisional Round goes down with spots in the conference championship games on the line.
There will be games on Saturday and Sunday, with doubleheaders on each day.
Kicking things off is an AFC showdown between the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.
The final game of the Divisional Round is the most anticipated game of the weekend, with NFL MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen going head-to-head for the latest installment of the budding Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills rivalry.
Of course, a big part of enjoying your viewing experience comes from the announcers throughout the game.
Who will be calling your favorite team’s game this week?
A full look at the announcer pairings for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
NFL announcer schedule & pairings for Divisional Round of playoffs
Saturday, January 18
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs | 4:30 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions | 8:00 p.m. ET | FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
Sunday, January 19
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles | 3:00 p.m. ET | NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
