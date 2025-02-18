Red Sox already have spring training drama with Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman
By Joe Lago
Alex Bregman received a warm welcome when he arrived at the Boston Red Sox's spring training facility over the weekend in Fort Myers, Florida.
Turns out, the welcome mat stops at third base, where Rafael Devers refuses to budge.
RELATED: Red Sox's 3-year, $120M Alex Bregman contract a perfect fit for Boston
The Red Sox's first day of full-squad workouts generated some drama on Monday when Devers was asked if he would accommodate the newly signed Bregman by freeing up third base for the two-time All-Star and former Gold Glove winner for the Houston Astros.
“Third base is my position,” Devers said through an interpreter. “It’s what I play. I don’t know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”
When asked if he would consider being the team's designated hitter, the 28-year-old three-time All-Star replied, "No."
Bregman's decision to pass on more lucrative offers and sign a three-year, $120 million contract was a coup for Boston, which finished third in the American League East at 81-81 last year and has missed the playoffs the last three seasons.
The 30-year-old two-time World Series champion would provide some impressive power at second base, having hit 26 home runs last season and 191 homers in his nine MLB seasons with the Houston Astros. Of his 1,111 games, he's only played nine games at second but 995 at third.
Devers pointed out that, when he signed his 11-year, $331 million contract in 2021, he was assured he would be Boston's long-term third baseman. However, manager Alex Cora said he's considering Devers to play third or DH and Bregman to play second or third.
Cora also said any lineup decision will be made to "make sure we have the best team possible out there."
“I think here it’s not about Bregman or Devers or Cora," he added. "It’s about the Red Sox. Whatever decision we make is for the benefit of the team.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
NBA: Draymond Green says Warriors will ‘win championship’
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NHL/SPORTS MEDIA: Four Nations Face-Off generating huge audiences