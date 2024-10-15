Potential trade partners for Jets' Haason Reddick
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets traded a 2026 conditional third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive end Haason Reddick in late March. Just seven months later, the Jets have granted Reddick permission to seek a trade as his contract holdout continues.
This season is the final year of Reddick's current contract, and when he was traded he was seeking a new deal from the Jets. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement as Reddick's holdout has spilled over from the offseason into the regular season. On Tuesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Jets are allowing Reddick to seek a trade.
According to Russini Reddick's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been reaching out to teams trying to see who would be interested in making a deal with the Jets, so let's speculate who might be willing to do so.
Detroit Lions:
The Lions defense suffered a tragedy Sunday, losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken tibia and fibula while sacking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Hutchinson is leading the NFL in sacks with 6.5 but will miss the remainder of the season. A trade for Reddick makes sense to replace the Lions star pass-rusher. Reddick is in the final year of his contract, so the Lions could trade for him, rework the contract so Reddick is happy and make him a free agent come season's end while waiting for Hutchinson to heal.
Replacing Hutchinson will obviously not be easy, but trading for Reddick would be a good move for a team seeking its second straight division title for the first time since the 1953 and 1954 seasons.
RELATED: What adding Davante Adams means for the Jets
Cincinnati Bengals:
Despite having one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals have only eight sacks in their first six games. It all starts with pressuring the quarterback, and in Cincinnati's failure to do so, they've allowed 152 points this season, the sixth-worst in the league. They showed they can still play elite defense Sunday night, though, allowing only seven points in a win over the New York Giants.
Adding Reddick would strengthen the Bengals' weak spot on defense, and getting more stops on the defensive side of the ball would allow Joe Burrow and the offense to not have to play catch-up every game. The Bengals are 2-4 with time slipping away to contend for the playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs:
Why not? Although the Chiefs are fifth in the league in run defense, they only have nine sacks in five games. Putting Reddick, who has notched four straight seasons with 11 or more sacks, on a pass-rushing unit with Chris Jones would be about as scary as the Chiefs defense has ever been under Andy Reid. The Chiefs are so good that they can afford to send a late-round pick to New York for Reddick, and this move could make the first-ever three-peat even more possible.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Tom Brady expected to have major voice with Raiders
NBA: Joel Embiid will be trusting a new process
WNBA/GOLF: What can’t Caitlin Clark do?
SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Get your New York sports here’