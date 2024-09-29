Heisman Trophy candidates made must-see plays on a wild college football Saturday
By Joe Lago
Jalen Milroe, Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty are among the betting favorites for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, and on the wildest Saturday of the college football season so far, each candidate produced a highlight for their respective Heisman resumes.
Hunter continued his stellar two-way play in Colorado's 48-21 win over UCF by catching nine passes for 89 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown grab. The receiver/cornerback also showed off his speed on defense, making a diving second-half interception and then celebrating with a Heisman pose.
Milroe, the current Heisman betting favorite, starred in the marquee matchup of Week 5 between No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia. The Crimson Tide quarterback amassed 491 total yards — 374 passing and 117 rushing — in a crazy 41-34 triumph over the rival Bulldogs.
The Bama victory wasn't assured until Milroe recorded his fourth touchdown of the night with a 75-yard TD pass to Ryan Williams with 2:18 remaining. The junior quarterback completed 27 of 33 passes for two touchdowns and also ran for two scores.
Jeanty is the best player that the country doesn't know about. The junior running back powered No. 25 Boise State past previously unbeaten Washington State to a 45-24 rout, rushing for 259 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 10.0 yards per carry and put the game away with a stiff-arming, tackle-breaking, spinning 59-yard TD scamper.
