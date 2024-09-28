Surprising candidate may take over Woj’s NBA duties at ESPN
By Max Weisman
ESPN's senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski shockingly announced his retirement from ESPN on September 18, taking the general manager role for St. Bonaventure's basketball program, Wojnarowski's alma mater. Since his departure, ESPN has been looking for a replacement for their lead basketball analyst and news breaker.
Many people have been suspected to take over Woj's role, including The Athletic's Shams Charania, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and in-house candidate Tim Bontemps. According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, a different in-house candidate could take over Woj's duties.
Marchand reported Saturday that ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan may be making the switch from the diamond to the hardcourt. Passan joined ESPN in 2019 after working for Yahoo Sports for 12 years.
Passan is aware of the interest, according to Marchand, but it is unclear whether he would agree to the switch. Passan is known for breaking MLB news and writing long-form stories in his current role at the Worldwide Leader of Sports.
RELATED: WNBA players union calls out Christine Brennan for 'unprofessional' interview
Other than Passan, ESPN employs Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers as part of their MLB Insider team, while Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps are on the NBA Insider team, but itlet go of writer Zach Lowe earlier this week.
If Passan makes the switch to basketball ESPN would have an unbalance in terms of MLB and NBA Insiders, which might show their commitment to basketball. ESPN just signed an 11-year extension to continue to broadcast the NBA Finals while they have an opt-out in their MLB coverage contract after this season; their future in broadcasting MLB games is not secure.
Finding a replacement for Wojnarowski will be a tough task for ESPN, but switching their best MLB reporter to the NBA may not be the best move.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: KAT heads to NYC as Knicks and Wolves pull off blockbuster
NFL: Is the Raiders’ season over already?
WNBA: How can Caitlin Clark get even better next season?
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans think they know why Zach Lowe is out at ESPN