Eagles accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2021
By Max Weisman
The Philadelphia Eagles were staring a 17-point deficit in the face pending a Tampa Bay Buccaneers extra point. The Eagles special teams had something to say about that first, though.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers got past the Buccaneers offensive line on the extra point attempt and blocked Chase McLaughlin's kick. Rodgers' fellow cornerback Kelee Ringo recovered the ball for Philadelphia and took it the rest of the way for a defensive two-point conversion. In the blink of an eye, a three-score game became a two-score game, 30-16 Tampa Bay.
The defensive two-point conversion was the NFL's first since November 2021 when the Seattle Seahawks blocked and returned a Washington extra point.
RELATED: Raiders get more bad news in season that's already spiraling downward
The Buccaneers opened the game with three straight touchdowns and a field goal before the Eagles finally responded with a touchdown of their own. Philadelphia cut it to a 10-point game on a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown. Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving scored his first career touchdown before the Eagles cut it to 14 with the defensive conversion.
On the ensuing Philadelphia drive, it looked as if the Eagles were going to cut it to one score, but Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David strip-sacked Hurts at the Tampa Bay 19-yard line. David recovered the fumble and ended the Eagles drive.
The game entered the fourth quarter with Tampa Bay leading 30-16.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
CFB: Heisman candidates made must-see plays on Saturday!
SPORTS MEDIA: Is MLB insider Jeff Passan in the mix to replace Woj at ESPN?
NFL: Is the Raiders’ season over already?
NBA: KAT heads to NYC as Knicks and Wolves pull off blockbuster