Knicks-Timberwolves blockbuster trade has New York fans buzzing
By Max Weisman
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves shocked the basketball world Friday night, completing a blockbuster trade. New York acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first round pick via the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The move proves the Knicks are going all in for a season they think could bring the first NBA Championship to New York since 1973. The Knicks got bad news Monday as center Mitchell Robinson still hasn't recovered from his left foot surgery, and will miss the first few months of the season, according to the New York Post. Now, they have a good replacement in Towns while Robinson recovers.
Knicks fans are having mixed reactions on acquiring the big man but letting fan favorites Randle and DiVincenzo go.
"KNICKS WINNING THE EAST," another fan wrote.
Another fan couldn't believe the Knicks broke up the Villanova boys.
"They had the Villanova infinity stones and they threw it all away," he posted on X.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported that the Knicks and Wolves couldn't take on additional salary in the deal, so the Charlotte Hornets were brought in. New York sent salary, DaQuan Jeffries and draft compensation to the Hornets, according to Charania, but the Knicks half to add roughly $8.8 million to the deal to get cap compliant, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. New York may complete a sign-and-trade with Jeffries and Charlie Brown to do so.
With Robinson out until December or January, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns will likely be the starting lineup when the Knicks play the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics on October 22. Is that a starting lineup good enough to secure the Knicks their second straight 50-win season?
