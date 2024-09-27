Raiders get more bad news in season that's already spiraling downward
By Joe Lago
After just three games, the Las Vegas Raiders are teetering, and their season is already on the verge of falling off a cliff.
Riding high after a come-from-behind 26-23 road win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders fell flat on their faces in their home opener last Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the previously winless Carolina Panthers to fall to 1-2.
What the Silver and Black have proved over the past two decades is that, even when they hit rock bottom, a new low is just around the corner.
On Friday, head coach Antonio Pierce announced that his best player on offense — wide receiver Davante Adams — and his best player on defense — defensive end Maxx Crosby — will miss this Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns because of injuries.
Pierce told reporters that Adams (hamstring) and Crosby (ankle) are out along with two other starters: linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique) and tight end Michael Mayer, who will miss the game due to a personal matter.
Crosby was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, but the three-time Pro Bowler is highly unlikely to face the Browns, who are also 1-2 after last Sunday's 21-15 home defeat to the New York Giants.
Crosby's expected absence is especially troubling. He suffered a high ankle sprain at the end of his dominating performance against Baltimore and was clearly limited by the injury against Carolina. However, even with a mostly healthy Crosby, Las Vegas ranks last in the NFL in pressure rate on all opponent dropbacks at 20%, according to TruMedia.
Getting the ball to Adams has been a priority, but the six-time Pro Bowler's 27 total targets is 10 fewer than last season after three games. Without Adams, quarterback Gardner Minshew will likely rely on veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and rookie tight end Brock Bowers in the Vegas passing game.
The upset loss to the Panthers prompted the Raiders' second team meeting of the season. On Wednesday, coaches and players spoke their minds to hold each other accountable.
On Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders can make amends for the Carolina debacle and prove that they heeded their own words. They'll need to band together to beat the Browns without their best playmakers on offense and defense.
