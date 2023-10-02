Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Arrive For Chiefs-Jets Game
Taylor Swift and her star-studded entourage have arrived at MetLife Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the New York Jets. Swift is joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
Here's the whole group after passing through security:
And here is Swift and Lively going through security:
Yeah that's some serious star power, and Aaron Rodgers is in the building as well, as is Jeremy Strong.
The NFL has to be loving this kind of exposure. It also turns out she had other friends with her, as Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and Melanie Nyema were also in attendance.
This is the second week in a row Swift has shown up at a Chiefs game to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. We're all pretty sure the pair are officially dating at this point.
While there is a lot of star power in the stadium Sunday night, there will also be a football game going on. The 2-1 Chiefs are facing a 1-2 Jets team that is at a crossroads. The Chiefs are heavily favored but a road game on Sunday Night Football is always a dicey proposition. How will Patrick Mahomes and Kelce play with the big-time celebs in attendance?