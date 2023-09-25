Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seen Leaving Together After Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift sat with Travis Kelce's mom on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. After the game, cameras caught Swift and Kelce leaving together, ending any question as to whether or not the pair are dating.
Jarrett Payton captured video of the two leaving together:
Yeah, so they're together. Zero question about it now. We're pretty sure that's the first time the couple has been seen together in public.
It's been a strange day that saw the Internet explode when Swift was seen sitting with Kelce's mom during the game. Then she went absolutely nuts after Kelce scored a touchdown, all while her biggest fans struggled to understand the game of football.
So with her big tour over, will Swift be a regular at Chiefs games this year? I'm sure the NFL would absolutely love that.
It's also great for Kelce that the Chiefs destroyed the Bears and he had a solid game while his new lady was watching. He finished the day with 69 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.