Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter Also Attended the Chiefs - Jets Game With Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift went to another Kansas City Chiefs game. This time the game was in the Meadowlands and she wasn't sitting next to Travis Kelce's mom so she brought some friends. While Blake Lively and Wrexham FC owner Ryan Reynolds got most of the headlines, Sophie Turner, Melanie Nyema and Sabrina Carpenter were also in attendance.
Carpenter, a 24-year old singer and actress who is apparently 4-foot-11, arrived with Swift, Lively, Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.
And wore an ironic t-shirt that said "sports watcher." Crying emoji indeed.
Nyema was next to Swift when the Isiah Pacheco scored Kansas City's first touchdown of the game. She's a backup singer, dancer and choreographer for Swift. If you are not a diehard Taylor Swift fan, we're learning about her together.
And according to this tweet, Taylor's brother Austin Swift and his girlfriend, model Sydney Ness.
NFL broadcasters are acting like Swift fans are the only ones learning anything here, but that's clearly not the case. At this pace Swift is going to be able to buy out an entire Chiefs game and just have her friends in attendance. Then she can do a private halftime show while we're all stuck watching Jason Garrett smile awkwardly.