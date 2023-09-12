Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating?
Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season has wrapped up and while there was a lot of big news, we may have just had the biggest bombshell drop. According to The Messenger, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been "quietly hanging out."
Kelce claimed he attempted to slip his number to Swift before one of her concerts this summer. He made a bracelet for the show and added the digits of his number to it and wanted to pass it to her before her show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July. Unfortunately for Kelce, Swift doesn't meet with anyone before he shows. He relayed that story on New Heights, the podcast he co-hosts with his brother, Jason.
Apparently the two got in touch somehow because they've reportedly been spending time together. The Messenger's article claims Swift saw Kelce when she was in New York City a few weeks ago.
Kelce sat out the Chiefs' opener due to an injured knee. He is expected back for Week 2.