Stephen A. Smith urges Jerry Jones to hire legendary NFL head coach
By Max Weisman
Coming off an NFC East title but a disappointing playoff exit, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to show they're ready to take the next step. They extended quarterback Dak Prescott prior to their Week 1 game to the tune of four years, $240 million but they've looked sluggish out of the gate.
They beat up on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, winning 33-17, but have dropped their last two games to the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. Dallas sits tied for last place in the NFC East with the New York Giants and it seems this season might be slipping away earlier than most people thought.
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has an idea for how to get the Cowboys back to contention.
"You're going to have to go and get yourself Bill Belichick," Smith said. You got an owner who's the president, who's the GM, he's everything right. He wants to be in front of the camera... What's the one thing Coach Bill Belichick absolutely, positively abhors doing? Talking to the media."
Smith thinks this season's already over for Dallas after they dropped to 1-2 Sunday.
"This season's a wash, you're not going to win anything this season," he said.
It's only been three weeks but if Smith is correct it will be the 29th season without a Super Bowl appearance for the Cowboys. Going after Belichick who, with the help of the greatest quarterback of all time, led the New England Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances, doesn't seem like a bad idea.
RELATED: Caleb Williams ended a historically bad streak for NFL rookies on Sunday
Belichick is a defensive-minded coach and could help alleviate a problem that has arisen for Dallas in their two losses: rush defense. The Cowboys allowed 174 rushing yards to the Saints and a whopping 274 yards on the ground to the Ravens. Give Belichick a defense with Micah Parsons and he's likely to create a monster.
Prior to Week 1, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Belichick is looking to return to the sideline in 2025, but only in the right situations. Dallas has enough playmakers on both sides of the ball to entice Belichick, who trails Don Shula by 14 wins on the all-time list, to try and bring the Cowboys back to the top of the NFL mountain.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Should the “two-high” safety formation be banned?
WNBA x MLB: Phillies invite Caitlin Clark to broadcast booth
GOLF: There’s now a Ryder Cup path for LIV players
SPORTS MEDIA: Candidates to replace Woj as ESPN’s NBA Insider