Dak Prescott Signs Massive Extension With Cowboys
By Max Weisman
Hours before Sunday's Week 1 games kicked off, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott made history.
Prescott signed a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension that makes him the NFL's first $60 million man, the highest paid player in the league. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, $231 million of that deal is guaranteed.
Dallas' franchise quarterback's $60 million per year jumps ahead of three QBs making $55 million per year: Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence.
Prescott has been a star with the Cowboys since his rookie year in 2016 when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year and lead Dallas to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC. His inexperience, however, played a factor in the Cowboys 34-31 Divisional Round loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Despite leading Dallas to the playoffs five times, Prescott has a record of just 2-5 in the postseason. Last season Prescott finished second in MVP voting after leading the league with 36 touchdowns and throwing for over 4,500 yards. Once again, though, Dallas fell flat in the playoffs, getting blown out by Green Bay 48-32.
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones showed his confidence in Prescott by making him the highest paid player in the NFL. Now it's up to Prescott to prove his worth. The Cowboys open their 2024 season on the road against the Cleveland Browns.