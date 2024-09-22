Caleb Williams ended a historically bad streak for NFL rookies on Sunday
By Max Weisman
It's no secret that rookie quarterbacks are struggling this season. Through the first two weeks of the season, rookie signal callers attempted 196 passes and none ended with receptions in the end zone but have thrown eight interceptions. The 196 attempts without a touchdown pass set a record for most attempts by a class of rookies without cashing in.
Through three-and-a-half quarters of the early slate of games in Week 3, it seemed the record would be extended well past 250 attempts. With under 8:30 to go in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts game, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams finally recorded the 2024 rookie quarterback class' first touchdown pass.
Williams, the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, beat fellow rookies Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy for that elusive first touchdown. Of course, Penix and McCarthy haven't taken the field yet and Maye has eight attempts in his young career. Williams ended up throwing a second touchdown Sunday afternoon and currently has a monopoly on passing touchdowns by rookie quarterbacks.
Other than his first touchdown pass, Williams had his first 300 yard passing game of his career, albeit in a losing effort. Williams went 33-for-52 with 363 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but the Bears lost 21-16 to the Indianapolis Colts.
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix got his first career win Sunday, 26-7 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but has yet to throw for a touchdown. He has two rushing touchdowns, though.
Williams recording the 2024 class' first passing touchdown iin Week 3 continues a worrying trend for rookie quarterbacks. A season ago, nine rookies started at least one game and they threw a combined 69 touchdowns, though a third came from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. That's an average of under eight touchdowns per quarterback.
Jayden Daniels, the number two overall pick in April's draft, will try and become the second rookie to throw a touchdown when his Washington Commanders play the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.
