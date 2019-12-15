Stefon Diggs' Cleats Are a Story Again By Bobby Burack | Dec 15 2019 Stefon Diggs cleats. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sure, the Minnesota Vikings are 9-4 and are mentioned in one of Lizzo's songs, but the team's true intrigue lies with the cleats worn by Stefon Diggs. It was going to be tricky to top his meme-styled cleats he showcased during Week 11. While today's didn't surpass that peak 2019 decision, his choice deserves an A for creativity.

Against the Chargers, in Los Angeles, Diggs is paying homage to the classic movie Friday and Big Worm:

These are rather sharp and present a great blend of colors. You can never go wrong with the yellow and light blue mixture. Or a shoe with quotes on it.

This football season has been the year of fashion choices. Thus here is the current ranking with two weeks to go:

1. Odell Beckham Jr.'s Richard Mille orange watch.

2. Benny Snell's spinning mouthguard.

3. Stefon Diggs' meme cleats.

4. Odell Beckham Jr. pumpkin cleats.

5. Stefon Diggs' Friday cleats.

6. Stefon Diggs' Popeyes chicken sandwich cleats.

Yes, Benny Snell ruined the two-man race.