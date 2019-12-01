Benny Snell's Spinner Mouthguard Wins the Day By Bobby Burack | Dec 01 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

2019 has been the year of cleats in the NFL. We've seen cleats varying in styles from Popeyes' sandwich designs, cat memes, and even pumpkins. But today, it's all about the mouth gear. Steelers' running back Benny Snell is now the clear frontrunner for mouthguard bragging rights with his splashy, spinner choice:

Benny Snell really has a spinner IN HIS MOUTHGUARD ?



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/JQozMzFGFP — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2019

Let's be real, that thing is awesome. Yet it's only the second-best wardrobe decision of the football season. Of course, trailing the orange Richard Mille watch worn by Odell Beckham. Jr.

The season isn't over yet, but there are clear frontrunners for the NFL's most important awards:

Mouthguard of the Year: Benny Snell.

Cleats of the Year: Stefon Diggs.

Most Valuable Watch: Odell Beckham. Jr.

MVP: Lamar Jackson.

Most Impressive Cat: The black cat who interrupted the Giants and Cowboys on Monday Night Football.