Odell Beckham Jr. Pumpkin Cleats Are the Best Thing Since His Watch By Bobby Burack | Oct 27 2019 Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

This afternoon doesn't project to be a fun one for the Cleveland Browns as they go up against the Patriots' next-level defense. But that doesn't mean you can't look good while getting beat -- presumably -- on the football field. Example: The stylish Odell Beckham Jr. will be rolling into Foxborough this afternoon wearing these pumpkin cleats:

Odell Beckham Jr. to wear pumpkin cleats vs. Patriotshttps://t.co/346aEhMbHc pic.twitter.com/gx6zgkJIj8 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 27, 2019

I know what you are thinking, and I think it too, this is the best wardrobe decision any player has chosen since Beckham played a game rocking a Richard Mille watch. Sure, the watch caused quite the ruckus with the league, but the brag he got from wearing it certainly outweighed that headache (and fine).

It's not yet known, who will and will not approve of these bright orange shoes. But Halloween only comes once a year and you only live once. For what it's worth, I think this will help the Browns in their matchup against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, that defense, and whatever else the team will have at their disposal come the start of the game.

And, yes, all eyes will now be on if Belichick's shoes end up being more newsworthy than OBJ's.