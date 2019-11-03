Stefon Diggs Is Wearing Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Cleats By William Pitts | Nov 03 2019

We've seen some pretty unusual wardrobe choices this year in the NFL; Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a $2 million watch during on-field warmups stands out. In an NFL uniform, the most room for accessorizing is with custom cleats, especially after the loosening of NFL rules in 2017 which allowed players to wear them at any point in warmups without facing fines.

But these custom cleats for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs have to take the...well, chicken.

Popeyes rereleased its chicken sandwich on Sunday, so the cleats make sense. This isn't the first time Diggs has proclaimed his love for the Popeyes' sandwich, which has proven to be an unexpectedly popular competitor to similar offerings from Chick-Fil-A.

I’m just here to let yaw know..... Popeyes chicken sandwich businnn out the wrapper — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 21, 2019

If Diggs wears these he may face a fine, as despite the relaxed rules, brand logos are not allowed on custom cleats except for those of the shoe manufacturer.