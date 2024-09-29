NFL insider reports when Patriots rookie Drake Maye will start at QB
By Max Weisman
The New England Patriots seem content with their current quarterback situation. Jacoby Brissett will start his fourth straight game for the Patriots Sunday when New England plays at the San Francisco 49ers. As for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, it is still unclear when he'll make his NFL starting debut.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Maye is likely still far away from making his first start.
"My understanding is he's still a ways away from being on the field," Rapoport said. "The Patriots have not started the ramp up process, he's still getting about 30% of the snaps in practice. Looks to me, Rich, that it is still Jacoby Brissett going forward for New England."
While it seems Maye is far from getting his first NFL start, he did play in the Patriots game last Thursday against the New York Jets. Maye entered the game about halfway through the fourth quarter and went four-for-eight with 22 yards. He added 12 rushing yards on two carries as well in the Patriots 24-3 loss.
The Patriots, 1-2 heading into their matchup with San Francisco, haven't been getting great quarterback play out of Brissett. Through three games Brissett is 42-for-69 with 368 yards and only one touchdown. The only positive is he hasn't turned the ball over.
His 122.7 yards-per-game ranks third lowest in the league, and he's averaging only 5.3 yards-per-completion. Those low numbers are partially due to how much pressure he's been under. Brissett has been sacked nine times through New England's first three games and has been running for his life on most dropbacks. With New England's current offensive line, head coach Jerod Mayo probably doesn't want to put a rookie quarterback out there.
