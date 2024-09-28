Ole Miss suffers huge setback to SEC Championship aspirations
By Max Weisman
Down goes number six! The Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a shocking upset Saturday, knocking off number six Ole Miss 20-17 in Oxford. It was Kentucky's first win at Ole Miss since 1978. Ole Miss' high-flying offense fell flat against the Wildcats' defense, totaling their lowest total points at home in the Lane Kiffin era.
Ole Miss suffers a loss in their SEC opener, which has the potential to derail their SEC Championship hopes. The SEC Champion is guaranteed a top-four seed in the first 12-team College Football Playoff, and now Ole Miss will have to make up ground to get to the SEC Championship game. One conference loss is likely all an SEC team can afford if they want to play in Atlanta and Ole Miss has three games against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, including number two Georgia.
Kentucky was facing a fourth-and-seven from their own 20-yard line down 17-13 when Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandegriff, who finished with 243 yards and a touchdown, launched a pass to Barion Brown for a 63-yard gain. Tight end Josh Kattus would score a touchdown two plays later after recovering a Vandegriff fumble at the two-yard line.
Ole Miss then had their own fourth-down magic. The Rebels faced fourth-and-11 from their own 24-yard line needing a conversion to save their undefeated season. Under pressure, Dart scrambled to his right and heaved a prayer downfield that tight end Caedan Prieskorn caught for a 42-yard gain. Ole Miss had a chance to tie the game up with a 48-yard field goal, but kicker Caden Davis hooked it left, starting a celebration on the Kentucky bench.
RELATED: UNLV quarterback makes shocking announcement
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had been averaging more than 320 yards per game this season, threw for only 261 yards and one touchdown. The Kentucky defense sacked Dart four times and forced a turnover. Kentucky almost upset number one Georgia two weeks ago, losing 13-12, but they got their top 10 upset this week.
The win was Mark Stoops' highest-ranked win in his coaching career. It was Kentucky's highest-ranked win since beating number one LSU in 2007, and their highest-ranked road win since 1977 when they beat number four Penn State.
Fortunately for the Rebels, the SEC is likely to get a few teams into the Playoff via an at-large bid, but an unranked loss at home may not help their cause if they finish the season with two or more losses.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: KAT heads to NYC as Knicks and Wolves pull off blockbuster
NFL: Is the Raiders’ season over already?
WNBA: How can Caitlin Clark get even better next season?
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans think they know why Zach Lowe is out at ESPN