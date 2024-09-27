No one surprised as Caitlin Clark completes greatest rookie season in WNBA history
By Max Weisman
Caitlin Clark was all but guaranteed to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Now it is official. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday that Clark had officially won Rookie of the Year.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds in her rookie year, leading the Indiana Fever back to the WNBA Playoffs, where they were swept by the Connecticut Sun in the first round. Clark set multiple records this season, including the single-season assist record, with 337, and set the single-season rookie scoring record. She was also the first rookie to record a triple-double and the first to hit 100 three-pointers in a single season.
Other WNBA award winners were released on Friday. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier won Defensive Player of the Year while Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington won Most Improved Player. Las Vegas Aces forward A'Ja Wilson won her third WNBA MVP award, though that was announced Sunday morning.
Clark also finished fourth in MVP voting, the precursor to what will likely be many MVP caliber seasons in her future. Fans took to social media to celebrate Clark's achievement.
"CAITLIN CLARK FOR ROTY WAS NEVER A QUESTION. BABY GOAT🔥🔥🔥🔥," one user posted to X.
"She lifted the whole #WNBA. Congrats Caitlin Clark," another wrote.
"Let’s go!!!!! She deserved it! She overcame so much to get this award," a third said. "She is going to be the mvp and face of the league next year!!! Thank you for giving us an amazing season!"
The number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft capped off the greatest rookie season in league history with the award she deserved. Next stop: MVP.
