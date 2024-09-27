Caitlin Clark offers solution to WNBA's 'racism' and 'hateful comments'
By Joe Lago
The bizarre and disconcerting fallout of Caitlin Clark's wondrous rookie season has been the ongoing vitriol on social media from those alleging to be Clark fans. Their support typically comes at the expense of others with views that stray well away from basketball and wallow in divisiveness.
Certainly, discussions about racist and misogynist comments aren't what Clark signed up for when she decided to leave the University of Iowa and become the franchise face of the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall pick.
However, the 22-year-old superstar has been placed in that position over and over throughout her record-setting inaugural WNBA campaign. On Friday, she had to talk about these issues one more time during her team's exit interviews with the media.
A day after All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas denounced "racial comments" from the "Indiana Fever fan base" after the Connecticut Sun's series-clinching 87-81 victory — which also prompted a statement by the WNBA — Clark was asked about the ongoing toxicity surrounding her, the Fever and the league.
"It's definitely upsetting. Nobody in our league should be experiencing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats," Clark said. "Those aren't fans. Those are trolls. And it's a real disservice to the people in our league, the organization, the WNBA. But there are a lot of really good fans whether they've been fans for 20-plus years or whether they're new fans in our league.
"I think continuing to uplift this league in a very positive light is the best thing that we can do because there are so many great players, there are so many great teams, there are so many positive storylines that can be written and celebrated. And for me, that's why I became a fan of this league is these people were my idols. I grew up wanting to be like them. So I think continuing to uplift and represent this league in a positive way is the best thing that we can do."
Clark is doing what she can to address the situation. She's not driving any of these conversations online, yet her name continues to be used to support agendas of others. She's been consistent in denouncing the hate targeted at the Fever's opponents.
Clark's arrival to the WNBA generated an unprecedented wave of increased interest with record-setting attendance and TV ratings. Unfortunately, as a result, the league has reached a level of popularity that has brought an ugly side of society's problems. Perhaps some of the haters will eventually get the message from Clark's repeated condemnations.
