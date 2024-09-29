Nick Saban has hilarious reaction to ESPN's 'College GameDay' going to Cal
By Joe Lago
For weeks, Cal Twitter, the surprising darlings of the college football season, campaigned to have ESPN's "College GameDay" come to Berkeley for the Golden Bears' ACC game against the Miami Hurricanes on October 5.
At halftime of the Georgia-Alabama game on Saturday night, ESPN's Rece Davis said the magic words that made those Cal fans' biggest dreams come true.
"Next weekend, 'College GameDay' is going into unchartered territory ... We are going to Cal," Davis said. "Never been to Cal. So the sturdy Golden Bears will welcome GameDay."
Nick Saban came up with the perfect line to sum up just how long it's been since Cal football warranted the national spotlight.
“Last time I’ve been to Cal was the workout of Aaron Rodgers. That’s a long time ago," said Saban, prompting Desmond Howard to break into laughter.
Not even Rodgers' two-year tenure in Berkeley (2003-04) convinced ESPN to bring its Saturday road show to Berkeley.
The Bears (3-1) turned heads when they went into SEC country and beat Auburn 21-14 for head coach Justin Wilcox's signature win in his eight seasons. They stayed unbeaten with a 31-10 victory over San Diego State but lost their first-ever ACC game at Florida State in a hard-fought 14-9 defeat.
Cal had a bye this week, so its hopes of hosting "GameDay" hinged on seventh-ranked Miami remaining undefeated. On Friday, the Hurricanes needed video replay to overturn a last-second Hail Mary touchdown and hold on for a 38-34 win over Virginia Tech and a 5-0 record.
UC Berkeley chancellor Rich Lyons said the university is "thrilled" about the arrival of "College GameDay."
"A college football Saturday brings together our community, and we welcome the wonderful opportunity ESPN's College GameDay provides to show what Berkeley is all about," Lyons said in a statement.
Congratulations, Cal Twitter. You actually convinced ESPN to come to Berkeley.
